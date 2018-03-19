Retired Army Colonel replaces stolen bench at 6-year-old’s gravesite in Beaufort

Related Coverage Bench with 14th Infantry Regiment crest stolen from child’s gravesite in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – In January, a bench was stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s grave in Beaufort, now the community has come together to replace it with something even more special.

“When I first saw this story in the newspaper… I needed to do something,” said Retired Army Colonel Keith Landry.

The bench was stolen from the Anderson Funeral Home at the gravesite of Mcdiffett’s 6-year-old son who died in an accident four years ago.

As a veteran of the 14th Infantry Regiment, his son became an honorary member of the regiment as well as the 85th Airborne Division.

“I fixed the 14th Infantry Regiment crest into the back, so everybody would know that hey this is for Junior, it represents what he became and all of us,” James Mcdiffett told News Three when the bench was stolen, ““I’ve been battling cancer since 2011 and a lot of times with the treatments, if I come out here, I can’t stay upright for long periods,” he said.

That’s where Landry comes in.

“I went to high school here in Beaufort, South Carolina,” Landry said, “I realized I had served with James in Hawaii many years ago when I was a young First Lieutenant; and his son wanted to be an Army ranger, and I’m an Army ranger.”

Landry got in touch with State Representative Shannon Erickson who connected him with Beaufort Woodmaker, Steve Lanier.

“I couldn’t imagine anything more appropriate, an appropriate way to spend my time then to try to give back to James who gave so much for our country,” Lanier said.

Together, they designed a brand new bench made of reclaimed wood from Hurricane Matthew, Lanier says it’s a symbol of something good coming from something negative.

“We wanted to give you a place where you could come here and, and spend time with your son,” Landry told Mcdiffett in a small ceremony Sunday, “As a father of two sons, I know how I feel if this happened to me.”

Mcdiffett couldn’t help but stumble for his words when asked how he felt about the new bench.

“That, that’s something else. It stands out, you can’t… that’s just…,” he laughed, “I can’t thank them enough. It’s beautiful.”

They were absolute strangers, brought together by brotherhood and a bench.

“Beaufort is far more than that one incident that happened before,” Landry said, “We had a number of veterans who were able to reach out provide pins and badges that are embedded in the bench now.”

Lanier added that it’s impossible not to know that the bench belongs to Mcdiffett, “with his name tag embedded.” They said this bench is much heavier to prevent it from being taken.

“Oh he’d love it,” Mcdiffett said, “He loved watching me build things, to see this was made out of wood and everything, he’d love it, he really would.”