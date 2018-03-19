RBC Heritage Adds Four to Field

Story Courtesy RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC –Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Chappell, Luke List and Sean O’Hair will all be competing in the 50th annual RBC Heritage. South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event is being held April 9-15, 2018 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

They will join a field that already includes defending champion Wesley Bryan and Team RBC Ambassador and number one ranked player in the world Dustin Johnson. Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are also vying for a chance to win another Tartan jacket.

DeChambeau’s eagle on hole #16 set him up for a second place finish at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. His first PGA TOUR event was at the 2016 RBC Heritage, where he finished T4. He earned his first PGA TOUR win at the 2017 John Deere Classic. His nickname is the “Mad Scientist of Golf” because he takes a scientific approach to the game. All his irons and wedges are the same length, allowing him to perfect a more simplified swing. The California native is also known for his signature Ben Hogan style cap. It is a style that past two-time RBC Heritage champion Payne Stewart was known for wearing on the PGA TOUR.

Chappell’s tied for 7th place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was his third top ten finish this season. He carded his first PGA TOUR win at the 2017 Valero Texas Open and earned a spot on the Presidents Cup Team. The Californian will be competing at Harbour Town for the fifth time.

List’s 7th place tie at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pushed his FedExCup ranking to #17. It was his third top ten finish this season, including a career best second place finish at the Honda Classic, where he lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas. The Vanderbilt grad will be making his fourth RBC Heritage start.

O’Hair also tied for 7th at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. He turned pro his senior year of high school at the age of 17 and has carded four victories on the PGA TOUR. The Texan will be making his 9th start at RBC Heritage. He has finished in the top ten in two previous starts at Harbour Town.