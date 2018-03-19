Protesters allegedly assaulted on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several people who protested against the Vice President’s visit for St. Patrick’s Day claim there was an altercation after the parade.

A string of Facebook posts claims a physical altercation right after Mike Pence left the parade.

A woman says she was with some gay friends when she was kicked and punched by another woman.

She claims a police officer would not press charges at the scene.

Savannah attorney Will Claiborne says he’s heard from several people about this incident, and that the Savannah Police Department tells him they are investigating.

It’s not clear what happened in the altercation or if Pence’s visit had anything to do with it.

But Claiborne believes it “linked to them exercising their First Amendment rights.”

“The statements that were made to them at the time clearly indicate that it was their choice to exercise their First Amendment rights that resulted in people unlawfully assaulting them,” he said.

If you have any information on either side of this altercation – including photos or videos – you are urged to contact police or The Claiborne Firm.