Paint the Town Green: Fundraiser benefits The Original Gullah Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Fancy hats, tea sets and a community of diversity were showcased in the Lowcountry this weekend.
On Sunday, a fundraiser benefiting The Original Gullah Festival featured international artist and Gardens Corner native Jonathan Green.
News 3’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw had the opportunity to emcee the event along with Elizabeth Millen.
Whale Branch Middle School’s Excel Club celebrated with a ‘green fashion show.’ The models took a field trip to thrift stores and found what they liked — based on Green’s artwork.
Their hope? That this upcycling project will inspire others to keep unused clothing out of landfills.
Green also picked the winner of a student art competition. Students were assigned to create pieces based on his work.
Battery Creek High’s Alexis Jessup took home the big prize and some of Green’s artwork gifted to her.
The Exchange Club of Beaufort partnered with Jonathan Green for the event.