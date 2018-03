They’re some of the toughest ladies to hit the track! The Savannah Derby Devils are getting ready for a new season of action and excitement. Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with SDD veteran, Gretchen “Captain Hooker” Greminger.

Event Details:

Savannah Derby Devils Home Opener

March 31

4:30 – 9 pm

Savannah International Trade & Convention Center

www.SavannahDerby.com