How Much did Pence visit cost City of Savannah?

The vice president’s visit to Savannah and walk down the parade route became a fun addition to the city’s celebration.

But many of you have been asking how much that “fun” cost taxpayers.

“I was looking forward to him being here it just puts us on another platform as far as the nation’s concerned on what we can deliver and what we can do as a city

That’s how Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach felt about welcoming Vice President Mike Pence to the Hostess city for St Patrick’s Day.

While not everyone was as excited about it,

“I don’t think this would be exactly the best place to come,” said David Moskowitz. “But, here he is. What can I say?”

All most people had to say is, how much did this cost us?

“Do we have any estimate yet about what this cost the city?

“Ten dollars,” said a laughing Deloach. “Put it on the front page. We’re very frugal the way we spend money.”

But here are the “real” numbers from the city. $2900 for a red carpet they added to the city hall balcony, a carpet city leaders say they are keeping.

$1000 for a structural assessment of that balcony, to make sure its safe.

$362 for the bunting covering the balcony. Something the city will use again.

$100 for two flower pots and flowers to hold the front doors open… and $150 for carpentry supplies.

There was extra security when the Vice President walked the parade route… but no additional police officers were used.

The secret service did ask for a media riser on front of city hall, a sound system and more barricades in the security zone. But when the city said the VP’s office would have to foot the $20,000 bill ofr those additions, the federal government passed.

26 extra state troopers were on the beat in Savannah this weekend, but Savannah Chief Mark Revenew had already asked for that help for the partying crowds. It was not part of the budget for protection.

And those rumors going around about a big “party” for the Vice President, Republican donors and the Mayor, all at city hall, and all at taxpayers expense.

There was a reception for the Vice President.

That “extravagant” party according to his chief of staff cost just $317.72.

There were just cookies and non-alcoholic drinks, all from local stores.