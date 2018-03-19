Glynn Middle School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A 23-year-old middle school teacher has been arrested for inappropriate contact with students.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, an investigation began March 7 into allegations that a teacher at Glynn Middle School may have had inappropriate contact with current and former students via electronic communications.

Tyler Coen was identified at the person of interest.

The Glynn County School System placed Coen on leave after hearing the allegation. He resigned from the school system on March 15.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Glynn County police arrested the 23-year-old on Monday, March 19.

He has been charged with two counts of Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and two counts of Child Molestation.

Coen could face more charges.

“These charges stem from inappropriate electronic communications Mr. Coen has had, since December 2017, with two children ages 14 and 15 years old,” said Glynn County PD in a statement.

Police say there is no evidence at this point that Coen had inappropriate physical contact with children. They say these activities do not appear to have occurred on school grounds or during school hours.

Parents who have a child who is a current or former student of Coen, and feel their child may be a victim, are asked to contact Investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912-554-7802.