Glynn County Police ID man found dead in car

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday March 17 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Glynn County Police Department responded to the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, north of Greenswamp Road, after hunters in the area reported a vehicle parked in the roadway, with a dead man seated in the driver’s seat.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Brantley County resident Corey Proctor. Proctor’s death is being investigated as a murder, and the preliminary cause of death is from a gunshot wound. An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of

Investigations Crime Lab in Savannah, where an official cause of death will be determined.

Police believe Proctor died sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Proctor was driving a green Dodge Stratus at the time of his death.

The Glynn County Police Department is urging anyone who has information about Proctor’s death to come forward. Contact Investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.