Florida Gov. Scott signs bill to combat opioid crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed legislation to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.

Scott signed the bill on Monday in Manatee County, which saw Florida’s highest number of deaths from fentanyl analogs in 2016.

Fentanyl analogs are usually prescribed for veterinary use and often 5,000 times more lethal than heroin.

The opioids crisis – which claims the lives of at least 16 Floridians per day – was a top priority of the Republican governor and the Legislature.

The bill imposes new restrictions on prescriptions, calls for $53.5 million in state and federal grant funding for treatment programs and updates the state’s prescription database.

Most initial prescriptions have a limit of three days, but doctors could prescribe up to seven days for acute pain. The new regulations take effect July 1.