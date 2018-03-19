Fashion show fundraiser benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Kim Gusby

(Baxley, GA)-  Folks from across the southeast gathered in Baxley over the weekend to dress up for a great cause. Saturday, Miss Altamaha 2018 and University of Georgia freshman, Briana Hayes hosted the ‘Creating Believers’ fashion show fundraiser. Participants strutted their stuff on the runway to raise money for children in need of medical attention. The goal — to help young people believe in themselves and the difference they can make.
News 3’s Kim Gusby served as emcee.
All of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

