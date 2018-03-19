City: Overcrowding doesn’t appear to be factor in St. Patrick’s Day deck collapse

Related Coverage Two seriously injured by deck collapse at downtown bar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City officials say overcrowding does not appear to have been a factor in a deck collapse that seriously injured two people on St. Patrick’s Day.

The deck fell from 12 feet up in the back of Rogue Water Tap House on MLK Jr. Boulevard on Saturday. Several people were injured and transported to area hospitals — only a couple for serious injuries.

According to the City of Savannah, the latest Savannah Fire fire marshal inspection occurred at the bar on Feb. 28 of this year.

“Savannah Fire does not inspect buildings for structural soundness,” said a release from the city. “The purpose of a fire marshal’s inspection is for fire safety and building capacity.”

That maximum capacity was set at 165 for the building.

According to the city, their Department of Development Services issued a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) for the restaurant in 2002 when the deck was initially constructed.

“Upon issuance of the CO, the City does not have any ongoing responsibility to inspect the building,” the release stated. “The responsibility to inspect and maintain the building falls on the property owner.”

Savannah Fire issued the bar on Saturday to close off access to the deck and exterior courtyard after the incident.

News 3 will continue to follow this story. Stay tuned for further updates.

