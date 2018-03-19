Chippewa Square trashed after St. Patrick’s Day festival

SAVANNAH, GA – Chippewa Square was once again trashed this year after the St. Patrick’s Day parade, despite the extra patrols.

The beautiful square is a hot spot for festival-goers to experience the parade every year, but city leaders explained to News 3 that it’s also a popular place for many underage drinkers.

Last week, Savannah police told News 3 that they were going to amp up its law enforcement presence in the area, as well as place new trash and recycle bins in the square.

However, leaders said the trash in Chippewa Square this year, after the festivities, was still worse than most.

“I think it’s not necessarily about trash bags it’s about behavior. I mean, we do it at home. Clean up behind yourself. Pick up your stuff and go,” said Alderman Van Johnson.

Over the weekend, police arrested four people in the square for underage drinking.