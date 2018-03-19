Beaufort County authorities investigate Lemon Island shooting

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County authorities are investigating a shooting on Lemon Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), an adult male sustained at least one gunshot wound to the shoulder during the incident.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. No update on his condition at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BCSO Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.