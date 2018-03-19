$3M bond for SC Five Points shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — Bond has been set at 3 million dollars for the man accused of injuring three people in a shooting at Columbia’s Five Points this weekend.

Arthur Jones Jr. made his first court appearance this morning.

Jones’ bond conditions include having no contact with victims. All firearms must be turned in to police within 24 hours of being released.

He will be placed on a GPS monitor where he will not be allowed to leave his house except for medical, legal, or religious reasons.

Jones Jr. is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His first appearance is set for April 23 at 9:00 a.m.