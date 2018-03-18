No incidents at ‘Enhanced Security Zone’ checkpoints for Vice President

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Vice President’s visit to the St. Patrick’s Day parade brought an ‘Enhanced Security Zone’ where parade-goers were limited as to what they could bring.

Six security checkpoints were set up by the Secret Service, with an extensive list of what items were not allowed in the zone.

From bags to booze, those with banned items were turned away from the zone.

The Enhanced Security Zone stretched from West Bull Street to Oglethorpe Avenue between Whitaker and Drayton streets.

Johnson and Wright squares were also included in that stretch.

There were no reports of any incidents at any of the six checkpoints.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s