No incidents at ‘Enhanced Security Zone’ checkpoints for Vice President

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Vice President’s visit to the St. Patrick’s Day parade brought an ‘Enhanced Security Zone’ where parade-goers were limited as to what they could bring.

Six security checkpoints were set up by the Secret Service, with an extensive list of what items were not allowed in the zone.

From bags to booze, those with banned items were turned away from the zone.

The Enhanced Security Zone stretched from West Bull Street to Oglethorpe Avenue between Whitaker and Drayton streets.

Johnson and Wright squares were also included in that stretch.

There were no reports of any incidents at any of the six checkpoints.