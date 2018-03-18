Eagles Win First Series In League Play

Story Courtesy Georgia Southern Athletics

STATESBORO, GA. – Blake Simmons went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cole Whitney dealt for five and a third innings as Georgia Southern took a 5-4 win over Louisiana to win the weekend series. The Eagles trailed early, but scored four in the sixth inning to take the win on get away day. The Eagles visit Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida.

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Rodney Hennon

“Getting the win in the first conference series is huge. We’ve been fighting things coming into the weekend, we lost four in a row coming in to the series, but we were able to get the first one Friday night. We didn’t play very well on Saturday, and in today’s game things didn’t start out going very well for us. But, the guys hung in there today and we got the series win.”

SCORING PLAYS

Top 1st – An early base hit and an error set the table for Louisiana to grab a quick 2-0 lead. Hayden Cantrelle drove in the runs with a single up the middle.

Bottom 2nd – Georgia Southern got a run back in the second when Blake Simmons singled up the middle to plate Christian Avant from third. It was Simmons’ first career hit and the first RBI for the redshirt freshman.

Top 3rd – The Ragin’ Cajuns continued to rough up starting pitcher David Johnson by posting a pair of runs in the third as the freshman left the game after two and two thirds innings of work.

Bottom 6th – The Eagles tied and took the lead by batting around in the sixth, scoring four runs off two hits. Georgia Southern walked four times and were hit by a pitch in the inning as relief pitcher Hayden Harris struggled with his control. A Chandler Corley ground rule double down the right field line found the dirt in the warning track and jumped over the wall out of play to score a run. Blake Simmons drove in a run with two outs with a slow roller to second base. The redshirt freshman slid into first ahead of the tag to tally the RBI. Steven Curry drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch, while a bases loaded walk to Jason Swan plated the go-ahead run as the Eagles went ahead for good.