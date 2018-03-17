What’s the cost for ignoring rules? Sheriff announces misdemeanor fines for St. Pat’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plan on drinking during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday? You will want to keep your behavior in check–according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, fines for misdemeanors are steep:

One drink on-street limit: $121

Size limited 16 ounces: $150

Drinking from can, bottle or glass: $150

Drinking alcohol in a parked motor vehicle: $150

Unlawful for minor to drink/possess alcohol: $250

Consumption of alcohol in Festival Area without required wristband: $100

Disorderly conduct by urinating in public: $200

Disorderly conduct by fighting: $500

Indecent exposure (arrest under State Court): Bond $1,000/$1,300