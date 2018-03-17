What’s the cost for ignoring rules? Sheriff announces misdemeanor fines for St. Pat’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plan on drinking during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday? You will want to keep your behavior in check–according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, fines for misdemeanors are steep:
One drink on-street limit: $121
Size limited 16 ounces: $150
Drinking from can, bottle or glass: $150
Drinking alcohol in a parked motor vehicle: $150
Unlawful for minor to drink/possess alcohol: $250
Consumption of alcohol in Festival Area without required wristband: $100
Disorderly conduct by urinating in public: $200
Disorderly conduct by fighting: $500
Indecent exposure (arrest under State Court): Bond $1,000/$1,300