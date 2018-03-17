What’s the cost for ignoring rules? Sheriff announces misdemeanor fines for St. Pat’s

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plan on drinking during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday? You will want to keep your behavior in check–according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, fines for misdemeanors are steep:

One drink on-street limit: $121
Size limited 16 ounces: $150
Drinking from can, bottle or glass: $150
Drinking alcohol in a parked motor vehicle: $150
Unlawful for minor to drink/possess alcohol: $250
Consumption of alcohol in Festival Area  without required wristband: $100

Disorderly conduct by urinating in public: $200

Disorderly conduct by fighting: $500

Indecent exposure (arrest under State Court): Bond $1,000/$1,300

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s