SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Vice President Mike Pence landed at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Garden City around 9:45 a.m. on March 17. The VP brought along his wife Karen and his mom, Nancy Pence-Fritsch to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.

The group will meet up with Mayor Eddie DeLoach at Savannah City Hall to watch the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade where they have rolled out the red carpet for his visit.

On our way to Savannah! Glad that my mom, Nancy Pence-Fritsch, could join Karen & me in to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Her father came over from Tubbercurry Ireland to America in 1923. Read about our family's Irish roots here: https://t.co/TiFtcaMUyQ pic.twitter.com/pZ5pOfaBhh — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 17, 2018