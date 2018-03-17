Video: Early morning parade land grab turns to marriage proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The traditional early morning land grab for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day got underway at 6 a.m. with families claiming their spots in downtown squares. Some families say they’ve had the same spots for more than 40 years.

Meagan Parrish said they get to town several days early to camp out in order to grab their traditional spot. She even brought her boyfriend to town for his first Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade–who later surprised her by popping question.

“We’ve been best friends for 10 years,” he said. “It’s a dream come true for me.”