Vice President Pence visits City Hall on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and mother, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day from City Hall.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach welcomed the Vice President and took him on a tour around the gold-topped building.

Pence spoke with city leaders and even received a few gifts.

“I love this hat!” Pence said when he was given a ‘Make St. Patrick’s Day Great Again’ hat.

The Vice President and his wife also received a few new books to remember their trip to The Hostess City.

Pence said they would be on the coffee table in his office.

He then stepped outside for the beginning of the parade, waving at the crowds and cheering on those marching.

Before heading back to the airport, Pence walked in the parade, took photos with paradegoers and soaked in St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.