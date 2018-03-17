Thousands travel to the Hostess City for St. Patrick’s Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Festival-goers traveled from all over the country to join in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun in the Hostess City.

Police expected about half a million people to be out Saturday night soaking up the celebration.

The festival on River Street was jam-packed with people taking in the music, food, drinks and more.

Though the number of people could be overwhelming for some, most said it’s the company in the city that makes the festival so special.

Festival-goers came from near and far to put on their kilts and drink to all of the green.

“My best friends live here and we go out for St. Paddy’s weekend every year,” said Lindsey Davidson, who traveled from Athens. “It’s become a tradition. Johnson palooza!”

Travelers said part of the draw was the cultural melting pot they find on River Street.

“Everything you see on Facebook, it’s just all negative,” said Ira Wilson from Lawrenceville. “And then you come around here, you’ve got everybody of every race, religion.”

News 3 spoke to visitors from Atlanta to Chicago — many who are expected to return for years to come.

“If it’s anything like this year, I’ll be here until I die,” said Wilson. “I’ll come every St. Paddy’s Day until I die.”