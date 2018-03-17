St. Patrick’s Day brings out the young and old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration brought out the long-timers and first-timers.

The kids had high expectations for the parade this year. Many of them participated for the very first time — and that’s what made it so special.

Michael May, a first-timer said, “I really enjoy going to the festival and just seeing everyone dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Others like Landon Smith said, “I like watching the parade and I like watching the trucks and those people do all the dances on the back of the trucks.”

But some of the kids say its about more than the bands, floats and parades of green.

“I just like to be here with family and have fun,” John Harmon says.

The kids had a great time — but the only thing they need now is, ice cream and a nap before the next year’s festivities.