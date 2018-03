Some great freebies and deals you can cash-in on for St. Patrick’s Day.

At Dunkin Donuts, 12 lucky customers will get a chance to win a year’s supply of free donuts.

The Shamrock Shake is available at McDonald’s for $2. A portion of sales from every Shamrock Shake sold through March 19th will go to Ronald McDonald House charities.

And Chili’s has a drink called the lucky Jameson available for $5.