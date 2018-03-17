Savannah gears up in green garb for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From green hair to green beer, everyone loves to go all out for St. Patrick’s Day.

Going over the top is a given for some.

“I just felt festive just to try it,” said Cecilia Thompson, who traveled from Atlanta. “This is my first time actually and I feel good to be in the mix.”

For others, it may seem ridiculous.

But to see such a diverse crowd of people come together to celebrate is what many Savannah natives love out of the big green day.

“We’re really all one world and it doesn’t matter who you are. You can celebrate another culture and enjoy Savannah for its diversity,” said Cinda Young, a Savannah native.

Even News 3’s own Rex Castillo rocked the green. Click ‘play’ to see how parade-goers responded.