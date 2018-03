SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The vast majority of parade-goers made sure to wear green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, but there were some in the crowds who didn’t wear a single stitch of green.

The traditional consequence for not wearing green on March 17 is a pinch and News 3 handed out the punishment Saturday — with a prize, too.

As a consolation for pinching, News 3’s Martin Staunton handed out green beads to everyone who left their green at home.