Most parade-goers forgo kissing soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Patrick’s Day is full of timeless traditions, but this year a crowd favorite was discouraged.

Last week, the 3rd Infantry Division asked people to withhold their kissies — citing professionalism and decorum.

While ladies of all ages were decked out with green outfits and red lips, their puckering purpose looked a little different this year.

From the sight of some stray lip prints, it seemed not everyone followed the Army’s direction.

But most decided to take their kisses elsewhere — smooching first responders, cadets, family and even strangers.

So despite the restriction, there certainly wasn’t a shortage of red lip marks to go around on this St. Patrick’s Day.