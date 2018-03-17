Lucky lad pops the big question on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether it’s the energy or the traditions, St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah stands out for many.

But March 17 will stay with one lucky couple for a lifetime.

Patrick Buchanan stood on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist Saturday morning antsy, but ready.

Life, distance and his medical career as a plastic surgeon separated he and Andrea Golchuck until last St. Patrick’s Day.

“We rekindled our relationship, today, here one year ago today,” he said. “And I knew this was it.”

Just before mass, he told Andrea he needed to use the restroom, but really he was planning something special.

In his pocket, Patrick hid an engagement ring – and News 3’s microphone – to prepare for the big moment.

After mass at the cathedral, the two lit candles.

Andrea was completely unaware until the man in a bright shamrock suit knelt down on one knee.

“Will you marry me?” he asked.

Much to his luck, she said yes.

Patrick arranged to have her parents and best friends join in, and still, Andrea said she had no idea he was planning to ask the big question.

Surrounded by their loved ones, proudly showing off the newest addition to Andrea’s left hand, the two offered each other an Irish blessing.

Now the lucky pair will get the chance to spend every St. Patrick’s Day together.

