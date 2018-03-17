From parking to crowds, some locals say they’d rather skip the parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some people cross oceans to be a part of the St. Patrick’s Day parade, but for some who live in Savannah,the celebration is something best avoided. As News 3’s Martin Staunton found, the reasons range from the practical to political.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah is the crown jewel of the Hostess City’s signature event. While it draws people from around the world, it’s also a people repellent to downtown for some of the people who live here– like Christina Johnson so says she avoids the parade.

“I do, I do; like the plague. I mean it’s a great parade and it’s fantastic to see. It’s one of the biggest in the country. We’re proud of that, but it’s a headache.”

The crowds that used to thrill some are now a headache for others, like John Pierre. “I really love it, but, it’s a lot, you know. It’s a lot of people down there and I have four little kids and it’s just hard. They have to go to the bathroom, they wanna play, and it’s too much going on for me to keep up with them because they are so small.” Johnson believes the parade and festival shuts locals out of their favorite hangouts during St. Patrick’s Day.

“I feel bad for the local business community, because a lot of the traffic is blocked off. So the regular pedestrians, especially us locals, we have our local hangouts and we can’t get there.”

For some, getting there is only part of the problem. This year, it’s the big name political figure that puts the brakes on parade attendance.

Kyle Alford says, “I’m a Democrat. So I don’t really care for Pence. … And the traffic, and what it will  cost to park–they went up on that. So I’m really not sure if i’m going to go.”

While the reasons for avoiding the parade vary, virtually everyone agreed that not everyone loves a parade, even one of the best St.Patrick’s Day parades in the world.

 

