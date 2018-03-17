Fort Stewart soldier killed in motorcycle accident near Statesboro

FORT STEWART, Ga. – A Fort Stewart soldier was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle struck a vehicle near Statesboro.

Pfc. Dylan Kelly, 21, an armor vehicle crewman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, was assigned to 3rd Infantry Division. Kelly served in the Army for 15 months and Fort Stewart was his first assignment. Kelly is from Benton, Illinois, and is survived by his father and stepmother.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, evening on Highway 67 near Statesboro. Kelly was riding a motorcycle when he struck a civilian vehicle. The incident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol; no additional details will be released at this time.

The 3rd ID and the Fort Stewart community expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Pfc. Kelly.