First timers, veterans talk St. Patrick’s Day ‘land grab’ strategy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When it comes to watching the St. Patrick’s Day parade, location is everything.

Each year people camp out to stake their claim at the great ‘land grab.’

Early Saturday morning, folks of all ages wasted no time taping off their areas in Lafayette Square once given the green light.

“To be fair, I went in super aggressive thinking I was going to have to box people out, but Steph does this every year and she was so well coordinated — it was almost a letdown,” said Caitlyn, a first-time parade-goer.

Family, friends and parade-going-newbies were all put to work before the sun came up to make sure there would be a spot for the tents, chairs and food.

“We knew exactly everybody’s jobs and had everybody staked out,” said Stephanie, a faithful parade goer. “My nephew was running this corner. Get the fast people, give them the tape and let’s zone it out.”

Despite the competitive nature of the land grab, first-timer Caitlyn said it was a unifying experience.

“You become friends really quickly,” she said.

On the other side of Lafayette Square, Mike Powers and his friends knew the St. Patrick’s Day experience would be a marathon and not a sprint.

So they prepared accordingly.

“We’ve got a full breakfast bar going, we’ve got breakfast burritos, some sausage and of course drinks and coffee,” Power said.

This was his fourth year at Lafayette Square.

“We’re looking forward to getting our families down here and getting our kids down here and seeing their bright and shining faces,” he said. “We do it for the kids!”