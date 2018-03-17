BREAKING: Deck collapses at MLK Blvd restaurant; emergency crews on scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews are on scene at W. Congress Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
A small structure described as a deck collapsed inside Rouge Water Tap House. The restaurant is next to Lulu’s Chocolate Bar.
Two people are seriously injured, according to Savannah Fire. More injuries may be involved.
Northbound MLK Jr. Boulevard is closed from Broughton to Congress streets.
This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates online and on-air at 6 p.m.
Deck collapses at Rogue Water Tap House
Deck collapses at Rogue Water Tap House x
Latest Galleries
-
Effingham Health System is a Four Star Hospital
-
Effingham Health System is a Four Star Hospital
-
Services for Capt. Earnest “Moe” McDuffie
-
SC churches vandalized
-
Students protest gun violence
-
Georgia Southern Alumni Helps Olympic Athletes stay in Tip-Top Shape
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration