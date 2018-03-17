BREAKING: Deck collapses at MLK Blvd restaurant; emergency crews on scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews are on scene at W. Congress Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

A small structure described as a deck collapsed inside Rouge Water Tap House. The restaurant is next to Lulu’s Chocolate Bar.

Two people are seriously injured, according to Savannah Fire. More injuries may be involved.

Northbound MLK Jr. Boulevard is closed from Broughton to Congress streets.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates online and on-air at 6 p.m.

