3rd Combat Aviation Brigade shares St. Pat’s ‘shoutout’ from Afghanistan

The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the 3rd ID shared a special St. Patrick’s Day Shoutout via Facebook on Saturday, March 17.

The message reads, “Most often the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade is the main element in Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, however, with majority of the brigade supporting operations in Afghanistan we want to show our support to the City of Savannah Government. Without the support of our community leaders, families and friends around Hunter Army Airfield we would not be able to do all of the great things that we do. HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!”