UPDATE: City says it will allow signs for parade after ACLU announces lawsuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The American Civil Liberties Union says it’s suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

On Wednesday, the city announced a list of items that would be prohibited in the “Enhanced Security Zone.”

City spokesperson Michelle Gavin said she misspoke when she announced on Wednesday that signs would be prohibited in the secure zone during Pence’s visit. The city will now allow signs at the parade in the restricted area, so long as the signs are not on sticks or poles.

Other items still on the list include: Aerosol sprays, Air horns, Alcoholic beverages, Animals (other than service animals), Backpacks, Bags (including purses), Chairs, Coolers, Drones, Duffel bags, E-Cigarettes, Explosives of any kind (including fireworks), Firearms and ammunition (either real or simulated), Flags on sticks, Glass containers, Kegs, Knives, Blades or sharp objects (of any length), Laser pointers, Mace and/or pepper spray, Packages, Pocket or hand tools (such as ‘Leatherman’ tools), Portable chairs (other than those for disabled persons), Sticks or poles, Suitcases, Tables, Tents, Thermoses, Umbrellas.