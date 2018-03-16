Trash fire burns out of control, destroys Long County home

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Long County man burning trash on his property lost his home, three vehicles and a shed when the fire raged out of control.

According to Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Moss, the fire began to get out of control at the home on Stafford Dairy Road around 2:00 p.m.

Due to windy conditions, the flames spread to a two-story residence as well as 3 vehicles and a nearby storage shed.

Firefighter Ray Purcell said the residence was fully engulfed in flames as well as the shed and vehicles. Purcell said the fire also spread into the wood line damaging an estimated 4 acres of woods.

It took firefighter crews roughly two and a half hours to bring the fire under control.

A husband and wife who lived in the home were displaced; the American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance.

Long County Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Liberty County Fire Department, Hinesville Fire Department, Georgia Forestry, Liberty County EMS, Excelsior EMS, Long County Sheriff & Liberty County Sheriff all responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.