Suspected gunman in York Co. shootout released from hospital

Related Coverage UPDATE: SC deputy dies after gun battle with suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) — The man accused of ambushing four South Carolina law enforcement officers – killing one – back in January as he is transported from a Charlotte hospital into police custody.

This is the first time anyone has ever seen Christian McCall since the January 15 attack.

The 47-year-old sporting a clean shave and blue hospital scrubs avoided eye contact with our cameras.

Rock Hill Attorney Montrio Belton is representing McCall.

“At this point, I’m not in a position to say anything about the case other than to confirm that he has been released from the hospital and the criminal proceedings will start,” Belton said.

Friday, McCall will appear in court for at an extradition hearing.

He is expected to waive his rights and return to York County where a bond hearing will take place.

Once he’s back in South Carolina, McCall will officially be charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

McCall is accused of firing a volley of shots striking four York County law enforcement officers back in January.

Detective Mike Doty died two days after the attack. Sergeants Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown, and officer Kyle Cummings continue to recover.

In a statement from McCall’s family — they say he is a former bank executive, an army veteran and father of two.

They say this tragedy is uncharacteristic of McCall’s past and they say they hearts ache for the victims.