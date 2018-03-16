Sun City Theater play lead by Cab Calloway’s nephew

OKATIE, Sc. (WSAV) – The Sun City theater group is performing the musical comedy “Spamalot,” this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Some of the actors have been in the business, some have never set foot on a stage, but the man behind the scenes is worthy of a spotlight.

“I’m the director and what you see up there I’m totally responsible for,” Wendell Macneal said laughing.

Macneal is 88-years-old and this is his 8th play for Sun City theater.

“What do you wanna know? I am old, and I’ve been here a long time,” Macneal told News 3.

“When I was in the eighth grade, my graduating play was a thing called here comes Charlie. And I was Charlie. I was in a Catholic school then and the nun said ‘You can do this,’ I said ‘I don’t believe so,’ she said ‘Oh yes you can,'” he recalled.

And he’s been doing it ever since… with his uncle, the great Cab Calloway, as his biggest inspiration.

“He married my father’s sister, my aunt,” Macneal said, “He was known as the King of Hi De Ho; and that all started because he forgot his lyrics once, and so instead of standing and looking dumb, he starts saying Hi De Ho Hi De Hi De, and that gave him a reputation.”

Wendell traveled with Calloway for a year, taking time off high school. “He was a guy who encouraged me in my earlier years of wanting to be an entertainer,” Macneal recalled, “But my aunt said that’s a decision you have to make, but you got to get an education.”

Macneal went to college, served in Korea for two yeas, and became a psychiatrist at a hospital in Conneticut; now he’s retired at Sun City.

“Here’s Charlie many years later you know directing people who want to be there own Charlies,” he said, “No one ever came to my uncle’s performance and not had a good time, and that’s my philosophy.”

Spamalot’s opening night is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Sun City Magnolia Theater. The play will also be on Saturday, March 17 and again on March 25. Anyone is welcome to attend, tickets are $23. Click here for more information.

Macneal says this play’s a “wild, wacky, zany show guaranteed to have people just wondering why they’re laughing at such foolishness.”