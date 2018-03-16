State law enforcement warns St. Patrick’s Day revelers: don’t drink and drive

St. Patrick’s Day 2018 promises to hold much of the same traditions as in years past which includes big crowds and for some, partying downtown after the event.

Local and state authorities are warning folks to be careful, i.e. don’t use drugs or alcohol and then get behind the wheel. Harris Blackwood of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says a drunk driving arrest can be an expensive proposition. “The cost could be up to $10,000 for fines as well as insurance and court costs. Some say these may be young people who are making a mistake, so why don’t you give them a warning? Well, this is your warning, he told us.

The Night Hawks (members of the Georgia Highway Patrol) are in Savannah to assist local police in patrolling the streets. Blackwood also told us there are some security checkpoints planned.

He says the extra law enforcement presence isn’t about writing a lot of tickets, it’s about awareness and promoting safety.

“People make a plan to get downtown, they know what they’re going to wear. Well, we want them to add how they’re going to get back to their home or their hotel safely as part of the equation,” says Blackwood. “And it’s an easy thing to do because this year we have more ride services than ever, there’s a shuttle that goes out to Pooler, there’s Lyft, there’s Uber, there’s taxi cabs.”