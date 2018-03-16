Saint Patrick’s Day weekend kicks off with huge crowds in City Market

SAVANNAH, GA – Thousands of people came to the hostess city from all over the country to enjoy one of the most anticipated weekends of the year, Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

“I can’t wait! Saint Patrick’s day in Savannah? It’s going to be so much fun,” said Erika Brenner, a bride-to-be in Savannah for her Bachelorette party.

Another visitor told News 3, he traveled down to Savannah to test his luck of the Irish. “We drove down from Chicago all the way out to South Carolina picked [my friend] up and came down here to have a party,” he said. Some people kicked off their celebrations in City Market while others said they started the party as early as ten a.m. Friday morning.

“I’m getting married! It’s my favorite day ever,” said Brenner.

Festival-goers also told News 3, that although there is heightened security this year because of Vice President Pence’s impending arrival, it was not going to deter them from having a good time. “Whatever they have coming, I just want to be there. I don’t want to miss it. I don’t want to miss nothing,” said Janell Jacobson from Augusta.

Savannah police officers expect around half a million people to visit for the holiday.