Rincon teen to use Saint Patrick’s Day to sound alarm on human trafficking

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Savannah this weekend to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

In the midst of the pomp and parade, one Rincon teen wants to raise awareness about a dark side to the holiday.

In his freshman year at South Effingham High School, Darius Scott, entered a speech contest. He and his mom were looking for a topic to raise awareness about an unspoken issue in society.

Human Trafficking came across their radar and once Darius Scott came across the realities of modern-day slavery, he knew he had to speak out.

“I have a lot of gifts that God has blessed me with and it’s just be a shame for to not share it with anybody else,” Scott said.

Scott,18, won the contest but knew his race to fight modern-day slavery had just begun.

“We decided that we needed to do something more on it than just speak on it,” he said.

More than 275 cases of human trafficking were reported in the state of Georgia alone in 2017.

The Scott’s efforts led them to create bracelets to raise awareness about human trafficking to pass out during the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday.

They read, “STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING, and then we made it green, of course, and then on the other side it has text BE FREE to 233733 that’s the hotline that you can call anytime you see any sign.”

He chose this time of year because of the tens of thousands who flock to the Hostess City each year.

“There’s mass gathering of people so they’re [more likely to be] susceptible to pimps and predators, sexual predators who can easily exploit children, women, men of all ages,” Scott said.

Last year he handed out 200 bracelets for free at Forsyth Park for the first time. Each bracelet gave him a chance to interact with strangers and strike up a conversation about trafficking.

“Would you like to help out,” he asked people. “I got a lot of ‘yes’ I got a lot of groups like college groups and a lot of older groups that really supported me and helped me,” Scott said.

In the year since he has continued to excel in track and in school, but he knew his work wasn’t finished.

“It’s something that we gotta attack,” he said. Now, he’s preparing to once again hand out more bracelets to keep his message of hope alive for a new year of visitors, tourists and locals.

WSAV reached out to the Savannah Police Department and was told it does not have known problem of human trafficking cases on Saint Patrick’s Day. Even so, Scott knew he had to come back again this year with a fresh shipment of bracelets.

“I wouldn’t want to stop a good thing that we have going,” he said. “It’s a good way to be on your guard while also to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day without the fear that someone is trying to take your child or take you.”

Scott along with friends and family are going to be passing out bracelets starting at noon on Saturday in Forsyth Park.

In the fall, Scott is headed to Cornell University to run track and hopes to continue his modern-day abolitionist efforts going with his new classmates and peers.

______

RESOURCES:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-(888)-373-7888

Text: “HELP or “INFO” to 233733

Click here to visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline webpage.

Click here to learn more about the Polaris Project.