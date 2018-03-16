Prohibition Savannah beats Irish Coffee world record, raises funds for firefighters

Related Coverage Prohibition Savannah hopes to break world record for a good cause

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s official, a new Savannah restaurant holds the world record for most Irish Coffees sold in one day.

On Thursday, March 15, Prohibition Savannah — along with United Distributors and The Dubliner Irish Whiskey — sold a total of 2,223 Irish Coffees from 11:00 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.

The record was previously held by the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco where they sell 2,000 Irish Coffees per day.

A majority of the proceeds from the Irish Coffees sold will go to the Savannah Firefighters Association’s Fallen Firefighters Fund.

Robert Milie, president of the Savannah Professional Firefighters, says the funds will be going directly to one firefighter who is battling brain cancer from exposure in the line of duty.

Another #WorldRecord broken with the help of @ProhibitionSav1 and @GWR for most #Irish coffees in one day. Proceeds from this event is helping one of our own in the fight against #cancer. Thanks for everyone who came out. Now time to kick off #StPatricksDay2018!!! pic.twitter.com/XphAom2oYv — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) March 16, 2018

According to Prohibition Savannah, several Savannah businesses “came full force in the effort.”

Local hotels bought hundreds of coffees to be given to guests later in the day. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and Grand Marshall also showed up for a drink.

This is the restaurant’s first St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah. To find out more about Prohibition Savannah, visit here.