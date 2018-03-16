Our Hometown: Flannery O’Connor’s Birthday Celebration

Who doesn’t like a party?

Lafayette Square is the place to be Sunday, March 25 as folks near and far come together to celebrate acclaimed author and Savannah native Flannery O’Connor’s birthday.

Local writers will present their works and vendors will share vintage, custom, a creatively crafted ware.

Enjoy a free visit to the Flannery O’Connor Home and live music from local bands.

The celebration starts at 1. The parade kicks off at 3. Bring handmade signs and walk in the procession.

Costumes inspired by Flannery O’Connor characters, settings or the author’s life are encouraged but optional.

The event is free and open to the public.