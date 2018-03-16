Our Hometown: Flannery O’Connor’s Birthday Celebration

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
Who doesn’t like a party?
Lafayette Square is the place to be Sunday, March 25 as folks near and far come together to celebrate acclaimed author and Savannah native Flannery O’Connor’s birthday.
Local writers will present their works and vendors will share vintage, custom, a creatively crafted ware.
Enjoy a free visit to the Flannery O’Connor Home and live music from local bands.
The celebration starts at 1. The parade kicks off at 3. Bring handmade signs and walk in the procession.
Costumes inspired by Flannery O’Connor characters, settings or the author’s life are encouraged but optional.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call: (912) 233-6014 or visit:  FlanneryOConnorHome.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s