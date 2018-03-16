Law enforcement cracking down on teen drinking, trash in Chippewa Square on St. Patrick’s Day

Savannah — (WSAV)

It’s one of the most beautiful areas of downtown to catch the parade, but this year, there will be a strong law enforcement presence around Chippewa Square.

Leaders want to make sure it doesn’t get trashed, and teens aren’t drinking during the parade.

Friday, city crews placed new trash and recycle bins inside the square. Savannah Police say in years past, Chippewa Square has been a popular spot for teens who drink during the parade.

Last year, dozens were cited and some even arrested for underage drinking. And, after the parade was over, sanitation crews spent hours cleaning up trash left behind.

City leaders say this year, they’re cracking down.

“We want you to come, we want you to enjoy our squares, we will not tolerate under age drinking and we will not tolerate people trashing our squares,” says Alderman Van Johnson.

Savannah Police confiscated more than 80 fake ID’s from underage drinkers last year.