Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom released from jail on bond

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, and fired a handgun, sending students running outside or hunkering down in darkened gym locker rooms, authorities said. (Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teacher accused of firing a handgun in his classroom has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

The Daily Citizen-News reports 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson was released from jail in Whitfield County on the bond Thursday afternoon. District Attorney Bert Poston says Davidson will remain in custody at a mental health facility rather than in jail.

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier says Davidson fired a snub-nosed .38-caliber revolver out his classroom window at Dalton High School on Feb. 28. Dalton Public Schools spokeswoman Pat Holloway tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the social studies teacher’s contract will not be renewed for next year.

Davidson faces six charges including aggravated assault. Messages the Citizen-News left for Davidson’s attorney, Richard Murray, were not returned Thursday afternoon.

