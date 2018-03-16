Georgia executes man dubbed ‘stocking strangler’

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – The Latest on the scheduled execution of Georgia death row inmate Carlton Gary (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Georgia has put to death a man known as the “stocking strangler,” who was convicted of raping and killing older women in attacks that terrorized a small city decades ago.

The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said 67-year-old Carlton Gary was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the state prison in Jackson. He was the first inmate executed this year by Georgia, and the state Department of Corrections says he was the 48th inmate in the state to be put to death by lethal injection.

The department says in a statement that Gary did not give a final statement.

He was convicted in 1986 on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff.

Though Gary was charged only in those deaths, prosecutors say he attacked nine elderly women in the west Georgia city of Columbus in 1977 and 1978. Most were choked with stockings, and seven of them died.

____

9:30 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block the scheduled execution of Carlton Gary, the man called the “stocking strangler.”

In Washington, the court issued a brief emailed statement denying last appeals to stay the lethal injection. The court gave no explanation on rejecting the request.

The 67-year-old Georgia inmate was initially scheduled to be put to death at 7 p.m. EDT. But that time passed as his case had remained before the nation’s highest court. Gary was convicted of raping and killing three elderly women in 1977. Prosecutors said he was also responsible for six other attacks, four of them fatal. All of the victims were raped and choked, most with stockings.

____

5:30 p.m.

The Georgia Supreme Court has declined to stop the scheduled execution of a man dubbed the “stocking strangler.”

Sixty-seven-year-old Carlton Gary is scheduled to be put to death at 7 p.m. EDT. He was convicted of raping and killing three elderly women in 1977. Prosecutors said he was also responsible for six other attacks, four of them fatal. All of the victims were raped and choked, most with stockings.

The high court says the arguments in Gary’s motion for a stay of execution were similar to those raised in other requests the court previously denied.

Gary still had appeals pending before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prison officials said Gary received a visit Thursday from a legal representative and refused the last meal offered to him.

____

11:35 a.m.

A Georgia death row inmate whose execution is scheduled for Thursday says he is dissatisfied with his attorneys and has asked a judge to postpone his execution and appoint a new lawyer.

Carlton Gary, now 67 years old, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening. He was convicted of raping and killing three elderly women in 1977.

In a handwritten motion filed Thursday in federal court, Gary says he has met with an attorney only once since his motion for new trial was denied in September and hasn’t seen his attorneys since his execution date was set about three weeks ago.

Gary wrote that his attorneys haven’t consulted with him on legal strategy and that he “should have had knowledge of and input into all motions and presentations involving him in these matters.”

Gary’s attorneys did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. There are appeals filed by Gary’s attorneys pending before three different courts.

___

8:55 a.m.

Georgia plans to execute an inmate known as the “stocking strangler,” a man convicted of raping and killing older women in attacks that terrorized a small city in the state decades ago.

Carlton Gary, now 67 years old, is scheduled to become Georgia’s first inmate executed this year, via an injection planned Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson.

Gary was convicted of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff. Though charged only in those deaths, prosecutors say Gary attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings, and seven of them died.

Gary’s lawyers say newly discovered evidence proves his innocence. Appeals are pending.