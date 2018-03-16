Flying this weekend? Airport says allow extra time for St. Pat’s travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From the Vice President’s visit to the usual rush that St. Patrick’s Day brings, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is expected to be busy, busy this weekend.

News 3 spoke with airport officials on Friday who expect at least five flights to be affected Saturday for Mike Pence’s visit.

Flyers are encouraged to keep in contact with their airline for any changes.

After the fun is over, travelers should allow extra (extra, extra) time for departure flights on Sunday and Monday.

Officials suggest getting to the airport at least two hours early if you are leaving Savannah on either of those days.

For arrival & departure information from Savannah/Hilton Head International, visit here.

Remember: flight questions should be directed to your airline or the Visitor Information Center once you are at the airport.