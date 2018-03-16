Donald Trump, Jr.’s wife files for divorce

(NBC News) — The wife of Donald Trump, Jr. filed for divorce Thursday.

Court documents reveal Vanessa Trump, a former model, is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president’s son.

The couple–who are both 40–married in 2005 and have five children together. Details of the divorce complaint haven’t been made public.

The couple released a statement saying, “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. we ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa Trump was hospitalized last month after opening a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder. The substance turned out to be non-hazardous.