Video shows deputy remained outside during Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (NBC News) — The Broward County Sheriff’s office has released surveillance video from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

The video shows Deputy Scott Peterson standing outside while a gunman was inside killing 17 people.

Peterson is seen with a school employee walking toward a room at 2:22 p.m., less than a minute after the first shots were fired by accused gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Less than a minute later, three people – Peterson and two others – can be seen on a golf cart driving through campus.

At 2:23 p.m. Peterson arrives at the building and takes a position outside.

He stays outside until the shooting is over at 2:27 p.m.

The videos have been a source of interest since investigations began into the actions of several law enforcement officials, including Peterson, who reportedly failed to immediately enter the school building where the shooting took place, as officers are trained to do.

Peterson resigned shortly after an investigation was announced. His attorney says Peterson did nothing wrong.

No other deputies are seen in the video released Thursday.