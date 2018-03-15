UGA Hires Tom Crean As Basketball Coach

Athens, GA – The Georgia Bulldogs hired former Marquette and Indiana head coach Tom Crean to lead UGA’s basketball team. Coach Crean agreed to a six year contract with a $3.2 million annual salary. He becomes the second highest paid SEC basketball coach behind Kentucky’s John Calipari. Tom Crean made his mark by leading the Marquette Golden Eagles to the final four back in the 2002-03 season with future NBA star Dwayne Wade on his roster. In 2008, Crean was hired as Indiana’s head coach and he led the Hoosiers to 2 Big Ten regular season crowns and 4 NCAA Tournament appearances.

