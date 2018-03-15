Two Navy aviators killed in training exercise near Key West

Related Coverage Officials: Navy jet crashes off Key West

The U.S. Navy said an F-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West on Wednesday. Cell phone video shows a helicopter searching for the crew.

KEY WEST, Fla. (NBC News) — Two Navy aviators were killed Wednesday after their plane crashed during a training exercise off the coast of Key West.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed while it was making its final approach to Boca Chica field, which is at the Naval Air Station, Key West.

Both the pilot and weapons system officer were able to eject.

Search and rescue crews found them in the water approximately one mile east of the runway.

Both were taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Their names won’t be released until their next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.