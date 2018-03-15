Savannah reacts to Vice President Pence’s upcoming visit for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many residents are speaking out about Vice President Mike Pence’s special visit to Savannah.

Some say they are proud to have Mr. Pence in the parade Saturday. Others say it will be a security nightmare.

“I don’t think he’s on the list of what we’re looking for, I think we’re just looking to enjoy the parade and the atmosphere,” says one resident.

“It’s gonna be a traffic nightmare, you know how much security there’s gonna have to be?” says another.

There is a lot of mixed reaction from people all across the city as Vice President Pence prepares to take over the streets of downtown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — Savannah-style.

Hundreds of WSAV viewers also expressed their opinions about the Vice President’s upcoming visit on our Facebook page.

From the enhanced security — to the national spotlight — it appears everyone has an opinion.

“Oh, what an honor for Savannah to have the Vice President of the United States come here and celebrate the Irish,” says Marolyn Overton with Savannah Area Republic Women.

“Usually people talk about Georgia, all they know is Atlanta and Savannah is really one of the economic engines of Georgia, and we really need to have Savannah front and center,” she said.